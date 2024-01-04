Cowboys QB Dak Prescott labels CeeDee Lamb as ‘best receiver in the league’ after WR’s historic season

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has had a record-breaking season that will put him in First-Team, All-Pro honors come the end of the year.

Lamb broke the Cowboys single-season records for receptions (122) and yards (1,651), previously held by Michael Irvin.

CeeDee surpassed Irvin against the Detroit Lions thanks to a 13-reception, 227-yard, one-touchdown game. And now the plaudits are flowing, especially from his quarterback Dak Prescott.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott has high praise for CeeDee Lamb

Lamb's season has been statistically one of the best in Cowboys history. The only thing now lacking is the receiving touchdowns stat, which Dez Bryant holds with 16.

But Dak Prescott thinks otherwise. Here's what he said via The Athletics Jon Machota:

“I think he (Lamb) has emerged as maybe the best receiver in the league at this point.”

Expand Tweet

It is hard to argue with his thoughts here, as Lamb has been lights out this season. Also, he didn't get going until Week 6 and sat out some fourth quarters due to the Cowboys' monster leads.

So, his season could have been even better.

Is a new contract looming for CeeDee Lamb?

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins.

Lamb is under contract for next season with the Cowboys and, per spotrac.com, is slated to earn $17 million in base salary in 2024.

So, there is a big chance that the Cowboys and Lamb will enter negotiations this offseason. And, based on his production this year, Lamb will be in line for a big payday.

Expand Tweet

The star receiver isn't focusing on that, as he has his sights set on hoisting a Super Bowl trophy in February. But, there will come a time when he and the Dallas powerbrokers will meet and hopefully put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

Of course, Lamb isn't the only one in line for an extension, as Prescott and Micah Parsons are due in the next year or two. Thus, Jerry Jones should juggle the salary cap to sign all three.

Should the Cowboys lift the Super Bowl trophy this year, we imagine all three will add more value to their contracts when the time comes to get it done.