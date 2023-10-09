Dak Prescott was partially responsible for a result that saw the Cowboys lose 42-10 to the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. For much of the week, this was billed as fight between the heavyweights in the NFC, yet in the end it had turned out to be a rout.

The Dallas Cowboys were 3-1 coming into this game. Their only loss was against the Arizona Cardinals and that came after they had lost Trevon Diggs for the season. Many people put that loss down to failing to make the requisite mental adjustment after that blow. They had blown away all other teams they had faced.

The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, had a perfect 4-0 record coming into the game. They looked the strongest team in the league with great players on both sides of the ball. But observers were looking out for if they could defeat the Cowboys who were expected to give them a stern test.

Instead, it turned out nothing of that sort. Brock Purdy had four touchdown passes and a total of six touchdowns gave the 49ers 42 points on offense. They were helped by three interceptions thrown by Dak Prescott at inopportune moments. The Cowboys could only score 10 points with a touchdown and field goal and were scoreless in the first and last quarters.

It was a humbling to say the least and when it was put to Dak Prescott, even he admitted after the game that this was not how they had expected the night to go. He called it the worst game he had ever been a part of, saying,

“I didn’t see it coming. … This might be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

Postgame comments after 49ers loss marks a change of tune for Cowboys' Dak Prescott

The tone taken by Dak Prescott after the game stood in stark contrast to what was his pregame posture. He and the Cowboys had been bundled out in the playoffs by the 49ers in two straight seasons. When it was brought up to him, he was insistent that he was going to set the record straight this game and any such talk was only motivational.

However, after yet another loss and falling down to 3-2, he seems to have changed his tune. The Cowboys are now two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC North battle and yet to face teams like them, Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions later in the season. There is no guarantee they make it to the postseason this year to avenge this and previous 49ers losses.