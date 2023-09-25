Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys looked like Super Bowl contenders after their first two games in the 2023 NFL season. They defeated the two New York-based NFL teams while surrendering only ten points. The Cowboys’ offense was also humming with four touchdowns and zero interceptions after Week 2.

But just when the Cowboys looked like a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, they lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The NFC East squad got a crash course in reality after losing to a team that started their season at 0-2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dak Prescott calls the defeat to the Cardinals a “humbling” experience

As written by NFL.com Digital Content Editor Grant Gordon, Dak Prescott shared with media members during the Week 3 post-game press conference:

“Y'all put us on top of the world. We knew who we are. In that same sense, I'm sure the media got what it wanted. For us, there hadn't been but one undefeated team.”

“It sucks, it's humbling, but to say it's a wake-up call, we knew we had a lot of adversity and we just didn't get it done. It just goes back to myself, the offense, in the red zone. We get better there, we win this game. But we've got to fix that area, period.”

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott pointed out their production from inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line because they converted in only one attempt out of five tries. Meanwhile, the former Mississippi State standout finished the game with 25 completions for 249 yards, a touchdown, and a costly interception.

While he outplayed Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs, the Cowboys' defense couldn’t find the mark after surrendering 28 points. Dobbs completed a touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, while James Conner and Rondale Moore each had a rushing touchdown.

Matt Prater’s 62-yard field goal before halftime extended the Cardinals lead 21-10. The Dallas Cowboys never recovered, mustering only two field goals from Brandon Aubrey.

Is Trevon Diggs’ absence a big blow to the Cowboys?

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can bounce back with a victory over the New England Patriots at home in Week 4. However, their pass defense took a massive hit after Trevon Diggs incurred a season-ending ACL tear. The All-Pro cornerback got injured during a one-on-one drill at practice.

While the Cowboys still have Stephon Gilmore and Jayron Kearse on the defensive secondary, it won’t be the same without a ball hawk like Diggs. His presence alone made opposing quarterbacks think twice about throwing the ball down the field.

It remains to be seen if his absence will have a massive impact on the Cowboys’ playoff hopes. Their schedule gets more challenging after Week 3 because they will face the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 5, 6, and 9.