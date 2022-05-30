Cowboys’ Prescott delivers a philosophical take on how to deal with numerous recent school shootings

Dak Prescott was asked by reporters if he and his Dallas Cowboys teammates had talked about the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School, which is just a few hours’ drive away from the team’s facility. The quarterback gave a response that started about the people he happens to play football with and how the locker room is a special place because of the people in it.

Here's what he said:

“The locker room is a special place. And I say that because I don’t want to say those things don’t have to be talked about, but those things are dealt with day in and day out. Because this locker room’s built of so many people of different backgrounds, different everything: religion, race, you name it."

The quarterback continued his point by saying that the locker room is full of players all working on a common goal and that the world needs more locker rooms:

“And because we’re all in a common goal, we’ve worked, we’ve already hashed out some of these things that when something of this magnitude happens, it’d be wrong if we didn’t mention it, as we have in our offense and defense."

He concluded by saying:

"But to say that we’ve got to dial in and get to know one another better, the locker room has that. And that’s why the locker room is special. I think the world needs more locker rooms.”

Dak Prescott and His Faith Fight Finish Foundation

Dak Prescott during the town hall discussion after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Prescott is the founder of the Faith Fight Finish Foundation and held a town hall discussion less than two days after the shooting in Uvalde. The discussion featured youth, community groups, law enforcement officials, education leaders, and mental health experts.

The goal, according to the quarterback, is to have a conversation and get them all in the same room:

“I’m blessed, obviously, with this platform, to be able to host something with so many leaders, community leaders around the DFW area and honestly, our leaders of tomorrow- the youth- and being able to get them in the same room and create conversation, engage in these conversations that, obviously, we’re lacking.”

The 28-year-old has a history of standing front and center when it comes to issues unrelated to sports. The quarterback was one of many Dallas players who sought outreach in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the social disruption that followed almost two years ago.

David Helman @HelmanDC Wow. Dak Prescott just took to his Instagram to talk about the murder of George Floyd, the death of his brother and social injustice.



He is pledging $1 million to improve police training and address systematic racism in America.



What a gesture. Wow. Dak Prescott just took to his Instagram to talk about the murder of George Floyd, the death of his brother and social injustice.He is pledging $1 million to improve police training and address systematic racism in America.What a gesture. https://t.co/7bHxmwhsEt

For some players, it’s about using their platforms to elevate social issues that aren’t solely about sports. As for the two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, he won’t stand by and just throw a football.

He’s more than that and has shown it here with the tragedy in Uvalde. Prescott is a leader not just in the locker room but out of it as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far