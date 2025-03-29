Cowboys QB Dak Prescott shares sweet family photos with heartfelt 4-word message

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be enjoying his offseason. Amidst a bit of R&R, Prescott shared some heartwarming photos of himself and his family on Instagram.

Ad

The signal-caller for "America's Team" captioned the post with "Wouldn’t Trade These Days!" Check out the post below.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott is currently on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury. Last season, he only managed to play in eight games before suffering a hamstring injury in the Cowboys' Week Nine matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Initially, it was deemed that Prescott had suffered a partial avulsion in his right hamstring.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Owner Jerry Jones announced that Prescott would need season-ending surgery to repair the issue. With Prescott out for the rest of the season, Dallas would eventually finish with a 7-10 record, finishing third in the NFC East and missing the playoffs.

Ad

Now, Prescott is working hard to get healthy again, and hopefully help Dallas get back to the playoffs. Fans are hoping his performance will be better than it was on pace for last season, as in just eight games, Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys enter 2025 season with revamped coaching staff

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dallas has a lot to overcome in the 2025 season. The loss of head coach Mike McCarthy, who Dallas opted not to re-sign after his contract expired, led to the promotion of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Now, Schottenheimer will lead Dallas forward in what will be the first head coaching gig of his NFL career.

Ad

The Cowboys will also be without the services of longtime guard Zach Martin, who announced his retirement from football this offseason. Martin was an anchor on the offensive line for years, so Prescott will sorely miss his longtime teammate upon his return from injury next season.

Dallas could opt to add another receiver for Prescott to throw to and complement CeeDee Lamb, draft a running back to take the load off their quarterback's arm from game-to-game, or take the best interior lineman available to fill the void left behind by Martin.

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, owner and general manager Jerry Jones must decide how he plans on using the team's 12th overall selection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.