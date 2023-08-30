Dak Prescott has been the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback since 2016. While he has helped the NFC East squad clinch four playoff appearances, the Cowboys won only two out of six postseason games during that stretch. Worst yet, they haven’t reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 NFL season.

As Prescott enters his eighth season as Cowboys starter, the franchise is putting pressure on him by trading for Trey Lance. This development is dangerous for the two-time Pro Bowler, according to an All-Pro wide receiver who suited up for one of the Cowboys’ division rivals.

Victor Cruz believes Trey Lance is a threat to Dak Prescott

In his recent appearance on FS1’s “The Carton Show,” former New York Giants wideout Victor Cruz shared with Craig Carton, Antonio Cromartie, and David Jacoby:

“Until Dak Prescott starts the season with four picks in the first two games. And then you're looking at Trey Lance to be like, ‘Hey, buddy, we need you to step up here.’ So, I think Dak's in trouble here.”

The San Francisco 49ers traded their 2021 third-overall selection to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. The team that defeated the Cowboys during the 2022 NFC Divisional Round went with Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen as their quarterbacks.

Cruz added to his statement:

“I think they brought Trey Lance in to be someone to light fire under Dak, say, Hey, look, if you don't come out here and play like we want you to play and play like the leader of the Dallas Cowboys, we got a guy that's that if he gets the stuff together and he wraps his head around this playbook, he could be something.”

The 49ers exchanged four picks, including three first-rounders, with the Miami Dolphins to be in the position to select the former North Dakota State standout.

Unfortunately, Lance played in only eight games over two seasons for San Francisco. He suited up for only two games in 2022 after a season-ending ankle injury that required two surgeries.

Can Trey Lance climb the Cowboys quarterback depth chart?

Cooper Rush is sandwiched between starter Dak Prescott and third-stringer Trey Lance in the Cowboys’ play-caller rotation. Rush deserves that spot after filling in admirably for Prescott, who suffered a thumb injury during their 2022 season-opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The best-case scenario would be Prescott leading the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title before his contract expires after the 2024 season. If that happens, the former Mississippi State standout will earn another contract extension, and Lance will move on to another squad.

But if Prescott couldn’t get Dallas over the NFC Championship Game hump and regresses, the Cowboys will have an insurance policy in Lance. The former 49er might push Dak Prescott for the starting role if he excels during his window of opportunity.

