  Cowboys QB Trey Lance shocks teammate Brock Hoffman recounting $25,000 rookie dinner in L.A.

Cowboys QB Trey Lance shocks teammate Brock Hoffman recounting $25,000 rookie dinner in L.A.

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 02, 2024 14:52 GMT
Cowboys QB Trey Lance shocks teammate Brock Hoffman recounting $25,000 rookie dinner in L.A.
Cowboys QB Trey Lance shocks teammate Brock Hoffman recounting $25,000 rookie dinner in L.A.

When Trey Lance was with the San Francisco 49ers, he (like most NFL players) had the unenviable task of paying for the rookie dinner at an expensive restaurant. On Friday, Lance revealed just how much it cost him, shocking his Dallas Cowboys teammate Brock Hoffman on his "The 8th Round Podcast."

"My rookie dinner was talk about that bro um we went to Mastro’s we were in LA … it was like I think 17 guys and it was it was a $25,000 dinner," Lance said.
"Wow! Trey Lance's pockets are a little bit different than the rest of us. But 25 grand is a lot, bro," Hoffman, who was shocked, said.
"A lot … yeah it was it was fun though I definitely don't look back on it and get mad or anything like that but I just didn't know you could even spend that much at a restaurant," Lance added.

Lance signed a four-year, $34.1 million contract with the 49ers after being picked third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Cowboys in August 2023.

Is Trey Lance being groomed as Dak Prescott's successor?

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising move in trading for Trey Lance in 2023. After a failed stint with the 49ers, the Cowboys took a chance on the young signal-caller despite having Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush on the roster.

Now, their plan might be a little more clear. They may not extend Prescott's contract, meaning this is his final contract year. Prescott is getting older and Lance is still on a rookie contract.

Trey Lance could be Dak Prescott&#039;s successor
Trey Lance could be Dak Prescott's successor

Lance has the pedigree of a former first-round pick who had a rough go with one team. There have been others in similar situations who bounced back. If the Cowboys decide not to pay Prescott upwards of $50 million, like he might desire, then Lance could be handed the reigns.

If nothing else, it seems like the team wants to consider this option and doesn't want to extend Prescott too soon to leave the door open for multiple paths moving forward.

