Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn expected to have ‘notable offensive role’ for team in rookie season: Report

Deuce Vaughn has shown the league that size doesn't matter as the 5-foot-5, 180-pound running back is making an impact this preseason. The Cowboys took Vaughn in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.

It is reported that the running back could have an impact this upcoming season. According to Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf of The Athletic, the rookie has shown what he can add to the Cowboys offense:

“Deuce Vaughn. Nothing more needs to be seen from the rookie running back in the preseason. The sixth-round pick is not only a lock to make the roster, he has set himself up to have a notable offensive role.

"In two preseason games, Vaughn has made it clear that what he did at Kansas State can absolutely translate to the NFL. In two preseason games, he has rushed 13 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.”

The Dallas Cowboys and their offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott could use help in the backfield to back up starter Tony Pollard.

Ronald Jones II, whom Dallas signed this offseason, will miss the first two games due to suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. This could open the door for Deuce Vaughn to see some significant snaps behind Pollard early on.

Deuce Vaughn and his incredible college career

Vaughn with Kansas State

Vaughn was a two-time Consensus All-American at Kansas State. He rushed for a total of 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns while accumulating 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns in the passing game in his four seasons with the team.

He finished in the top five in scrimmage yards in two of his four seasons with the Wildcats. In his final season with Kansas State, he rushed for 1,558 yards with nine touchdowns.

Vaughn left the school second behind former NFL great Darren Sproles in rushing yards and touchdowns. The Cowboys rookie is looking to model his game after Sporles, who played 14 seasons in the league with three teams.

We'll see if Vaughn becomes the next great running back to come out of Kansas State as his NFL journey is just beginning.

