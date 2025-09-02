Cowboys RB Javonte Williams opens up about uncertain plans for Week 1 opener vs Eagles after missing preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have listed Javonte Williams as the team's starting running back, and he will be in action in the NFL curtain raiser against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The two teams share an intense rivalry, and the Cowboys will be aiming to spoil the party for the reigning Super Bowl winners in the season opener.

While Javonte Williams earned the starting role during training camp, he's uncertain about his workload for the season opener. Williams opened up about the team's decision in a conversation with The Athletic's Jon Machota.

"I just expect to make plays when I'm out there," Williams said on his workload for Thursday.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys starting RB Javonte Williams said he hasn't been told what his workload will be Thursday night. "I just expect to make plays when I'm out there." ​ On not playing in the preseason: "It kinda caught me by surprise. I didn't expect it, but whatever the coaches do, I respect it. They know I'm going to go out there and give it my all whenever my number is called, so it was cool. ... It just shows the confidence and trust that they have in me. I just got to repay them for it."

Williams signed for the Cowboys in the summer after the team decided to revamp the running back room following the departure of Rico Dowdle. Dallas' running game remains uncertain, especially with their starter not taking any preseason reps.

"It kinda caught me by surprise," Williams said on not getting preseason reps. "I didn't expect it, but whatever the coaches do, I respect it. They know I'm going to go out there and give it my all whenever my number is called, so it was cool. It just shows the confidence and trust that they have in me. I just got to repay them for it."

Javonte Williams expected to share workload with exciting running back

While Javonte Williams' workload for Thursday's highly-anticiapted showdown remains uncertain, Cowboys fans are certain about speedy running back Jaydon Blue.

Blue, who impressed for the Texas Longhorns over the past two seasons, was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Blue missed the first two preseason games due to an ankle issue but recovered in time for the final game in August.

"Blue's 4.38 speed and matchup ability as a receiver could allow him to get reps in the Dallas backfield," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote in his analysis. "At 5-9 and 196 pounds, Blue is best suited to press the ball to the edges as a runner, while he wins on backfield releases."

He has not been listed on the Cowboys' Monday injury report, making his availability certain for the game against the Eagles. Blue's explosive pace adds a different dimension to the Cowboys' threat compared to veterans Williams and Miles Sanders.

