Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown drops info on targeted return after major knee injuries

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown hasn't had the best of luck in his short two-year career in the NFL thus far.

Ad

The talented linebacker has suffered two major season-ending knee injuries in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. As a rookie in 2023, Overshown suffered a torn ACL in the team's second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He missed his entire rookie season.

Overshown recovered from his injury and played 13 games in 2024, having a productive season, recording 90 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections. During the Cowboys' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL, missing the rest of the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an appearance on the Up & Adams Show on Thursday, with host Kay Adams, Overshown said he expects to be back on the field for training camp and isn't ruling out playing in Week 1:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Look, if you ask me, it's training camp. I'm strapping up my boots towards the end of the training camp. I'm flying around. Now we just, you know, we being safe. You know, it's a long game…

Ad

"Probably start off on the PUP list, but I'm not throwing away, starting off in week one. I'm never throwing it out. I'm working for it. I'm working for that.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeMarvion Overshown becomes first Dallas Cowboys player to grace the No. 0

DeMarvion Overshown during Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

In 2023, the NFL made it permissable for players to wear the No. 0. Last season, Dallas Cowboy cornerback Jayron Kearse was set to become the first player in franchise history to wear the number, but he changed his mind and elected to wear No. 1.

Ad

Just this week, it was announced that DeMarvion Overshown would be switching his number this season to number 0. He feels honored to be the first Dallas Cowboy in franchise history to grace the number.

DeMarvion Overshown said in an exclusive Q&A with the Dallas Cowboys:

"As soon as they changed the policy where you can now wear No. 0 in the NFL, I just knew it was meant to be. Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor.

Ad

"It's not too many people that get to say they're the first to do anything, and to say I'm the first wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys' history, that's a badge of honor."

Overshown showed his potential in the 13 games he played last season. If he can stay healthy, he could be a promising linebacker for years to come. But the Cowboys haven't had luck at the linebacker position in recent years.

Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are three examples of recent Cowboys linebackers who have been talented but have had their careers cut short due to injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.