Micah Parsons is entering the 2023 NFL season looking to be better than ever. It's a contract season for the 24-year-old, so the better he plays, the more he will be rewarded by the Dallas Cowboys.

In fact, his teammates believe that he truly will be an even bigger playmaker than he was in the last few seasons.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse said that he if he was making a bet, he would put his money on Parsons to win Defensive Player of the Year. Kearse went on in detail about the impact that Micah Parsons has on the entire Cowboys team.

Jon Machota of The Athletic posted on Twitter:

"Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse on DE/LB Micah Parsons: “I expect a Defensive Player of the Year type of year from him. Hands down. If I was a betting guy, my money is on him.

"I’ve just seen the way he’s come in this year, different than the previous two. He has the ability to wreck a game at any given moment when he wants to. The type of impact I’m expecting him to have is not only for the defense, but for the team is tremendous.

"Just his mentality in how he’s attacking things this year, it’s much different than I’ve seen in his previous years. He comes in like, ‘I’m the lion.’ He lives like that throughout the day, throughout the week, just like, ‘I’m the baddest guy out here.’ He has shown that. That’s the biggest difference I’ve seen from him.”"

Micah Parsons aims to be on DeMarcus Ware's career path

Micah Parsons has said several times in the past that he looks up to former Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware. Recently, Ware sat down with many of Dallas' current players to ask about their goals and the season ahead.

Ware spoke to Parsons during the Q&A session and the current linebacker said:

"Man, I'm coming for you, D-Ware. When you talk about legendary seasons and what they accomplish, you're right there at the top. I want to be on your level and exceed you one day."

Ware played nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. During his tenure with the team, he was elected to seven Pro Bowl games and was named an All-Pro four times.

Ware then went on to play three seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in his second season with the team. Adding two more Pro Bowl appearances to his resume. So, it's easy to see that Parsons would like to model his career after the Hall of Famer.

