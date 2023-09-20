Cowboys star Micah Parsons calls out EA’s Madden 24 to make big change

Dallas Cowboys superstar defensive player (yes, player, as he lines up everywhere) Micah Parsons has been terrorizing defenses ever since he got into the league.

However, this season feels different from the other two he's had. He's destroying games and opposing quarterbacks. Part of that is coordinator Dan Quinn's ability to move Micah around and not play him in the same position, so the offense can't get a read on where he is.

This has led to incredible performances from Parsons and with Madden 24 coming out, he has a message for the ratings adjusters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Initially drafted as a linebacker out of Penn State, it became apparent and quickly, that Parsons was far more than just a linebacker.

He developed pass-rushing instincts, and now he is one of the players who can literally do everything on defense. He can play linebacker, he can rush the passer, and he can play in the interior of the D-Line ... and he wants Madden to notice this after they adjusted his rating to 98.

Parsons tweeted (is that still a thing?):

"Also madden ima linebacker And rusher!! Do not restrict me to defensive line only!!."

Expand Tweet

We are sure that Madden will heed Parsons' wish to be known as an 'everything' player in the latest update to the game.

Micah Parsons and Cowboys defense off to hot start

New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys

In his two games this season, Micah Parsons has got himself three sacks, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He is also opening up sacks for other players often. Parsons is dealing with double teams along the offensive line.

Quinn's unit has only given up 10 points in two games, which is superb, and while staying on that course is next to impossible (unless you're the 2000 Ravens), it is a good start.

Dallas continues to generate takeaways as they force fumbles, grab several interceptions, and, in general, have made life incredibly difficult for quarterbacks.

Such has been the defense's form, Dak Prescott and the offense haven't had to flex their muscles yet. Although the offense scored 27 points vs. the Giants and put up 30 on a stout Jets defense, many get the sense more is coming.

With the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots in the next fortnight, many have the Week 5 clash against the San Francisco 49ers circled.

That is where we will learn about this year's version of the Dallas Cowboys.