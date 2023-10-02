New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been criticized from all sides and Micah Parsons has had enough.

After the Jets and Wilson, who played perhaps his best-ever game, pushed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs all the way in a 23-20 loss that was marred by several penalties, many would have thought that Wilson would get some praise.

Nope, not from Rodney Harrison who was conducting an interview with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones post-game.

Parsons calls out Rodney Harrison for his remark on Zach Wilson

Speaking to Jones after the Chiefs win, Harrison called Wilson "garbage" and many think that he was trying to get Jones to say something bad about Wilson.

To Jones' credit, he was truly professional and gave Wilson credit for being a leader and that he just needed time. For Parsons, Harrison's comments on Wilson were out of line. Parsons said on his podcast The Edge:

"To me that's a fraudulent move," he said. "Zach Wilson is special in his own way. You can't sit here and say, you look at the tape and he's garbage, like... you can say he's not a Mahomes tier but you can't say he's not a good quarterback, he's a starting quarterback in the NFL. I hope you win, I hope you grow into the player no one thinks you can grow into."

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys bounce back vs. the Patriots

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

Dallas needed to bounce back after the poor loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, and they did so with authority against the New England Patriots.

With Micah Parsons again being disruptive despite not getting a sack, the Cowboys' defense, aside from allowing a field goal on New England's opening drive, didn't allow another point for the rest of the game.

Mac Jones was pulled from the game in the third quarter after only completing 12 of his 21 passes for 150 yards and two interceptions (one was returned for a touchdown).

The Cowboys got back on track in a big way at AT&T Stadium and attention for Micah Parsons and co turns to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in what is expected to be a true heavyweight matchup.