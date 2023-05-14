Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't one to shy away from commenting on current events. On Sunday morning, his tweet seemed as if it was aimed at the events surrounding NBA star Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Sunday morning that the team had suspended Ja Morant from all team activities until further notice. This is due to a new video surfacing showing Morant with a gun. This new allegation comes just a few months after Morant was suspended by the NBA for a video showing him in a night club in Denver with a gun.

After the video surfaced, some of the biggest names in sports had comments on the situation. Micah Parsons tweeted that a small friend circle will be your 'cellmates for success'. Adding that choosing the right crowd is a wise decision.

"Your small friend circle can be your cellmates to your success! Choose your crowd wisely!"

Those comments are clearly in regard to Ja Morant not choosing the correct friends in his inner circle. A sentiment that professional athletes have noted in the past is critical once someone becomes famous.

How the latest incident affects Morant's offseason training and the 2023-2024 NBA season remains to be seen moving forward this summer.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons worked out with Andrew Whitworth

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons posted a photo of him and recently retired Super Bowl champion linebacker Andrew Whitworth. Parsons noted that he trained with Whitworth and thanked him for helping him to become a better player.

Whitworth later shared on The Rich Eisen Show that the Cowboys standout contacted him and asked if he would be interested in going down to Texas to train with him.

"Hey man, would you have any interest in coming down when I train and working with me? I have the mentality that I want to practice against somebody who's really elite at being my opponent. And, I want to get, what's that feedback from that person?"- Micah Parsons said to Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth said that the 24-year-old told him that while he could train against defensive line coaches and other players, he wanted to actually train against someone who is 'elite'. Someone who can tell him exactly what he needs to work on from the opponents' standpoint.

After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, the linebacker impressed by improving even further in year two. Clearly, he plans on exceeding expectations again in the coming season.

