Micah Parsons isn't pleased with the way the media is critical of the Dallas Cowboys. He also stated that analysts have made excuses for the San Francisco 49ers' defeat but not for the Cowboys' struggles. After Parsons stood up for his team on his podcast, "The Edge," FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho defended his comments about Dallas.

Acho went on to say that he stands by his thoughts about the 49ers being without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey. He also noted San Francisco nearly won the game if it weren't for a missed field goal, but Parsons wasn't having any of it.

"Anything other than the truth is sugar coating! Sugar coating is an excuse!! Give the same energy!!"

Micah Parsons is fed up with criticism of QB Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons' current dialogue with Emmanuel Acho started with this week's episode of his podcast. The Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and now head into a bye week. Parsons said the criticism of the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott is irritating.

Micah Parsons mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers first losses of the season in Week 6. He said analysts gave both of those teams the benefit of the doubt, whereas nobody gives any credit to the Dallas Cowboys.

“I just don’t condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ... critics should have the same energy for the Eagles. We want the same energy for everybody. Because there’s a whole bunch of bashing when it’s Dak Prescott, but not the same when it’s the Eagles.

“If y’all just gonna hate Cowboys Nation, just say y’all hate Cowboys Nation,”

The 24-year-old suggested those who dislike the Dallas Cowboys should just say so. Rather than favoring teams like the 49ers and Eagles despite their losses.