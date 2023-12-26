Cowboys star Micah Parsons fires shots at Brock Purdy after 49ers QB's disastrous outing vs Ravens

Micah Parsons took a shot at Brock Purdy after the San Francisco 49ers quarterback had a bad game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Baltimore came to Santa Clara and acted as the Grinch as they shut down any Christmas cheer about the San Francisco player being an MVP favorite.

Brock Purdy had four interceptions and no touchdowns going into the fourth quarter, with the score 33-12 to the Ravens. The 49ers needed three scores in the quarter, but their quarterback was running something similar to a West Coast offense instead of taking shots downfield.

That came to the attention of Micah Parsons and the Dallas defender soon took aim. He said that it was proof that Purdy is not all that as he is made out to be. The Cowboys No. 11 said:

"Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know!"

Sam Darnold replaces Brock Purdy for fourth quarter and gets a TD against Ravens

Brock Purdy suffered a recurrence of a finger injury when he was hit in the backfield by the Ravens and had to leave the field in the fourth quarter. Sam Darnold replaced him and took them down on a drive that led to them scoring the first passing touchdown with a throw to Ronnie Bell.

Even though Purdy came out of the medical tent and was cleared to play, Kyle Shanahan stuck with Sam Darnold. It was not as if he was benched as the starter, but with players like Trent Williams and Jauan Jennings out of the offensive line, the head coach clearly did not want to risk him.

Unfortunately for Shanahan, Darnold also threw another interception during the two-minute warning to win the game.

Micah Parsons did not perform when needed against the 49ers for the Cowboys

While Micah Parsons had a lot to say about Brock Purdy's performance, he did not dial it up when it mattered. Earlier this season, the Cowboys faced the 49ers and San Francisco won the matchup 42-10.

Brock Purdy, in that game, had 252 yards of passing, over 70 percent completion, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 144.4. The Cowboys defender, on the other hand, had one solo tackle, three asissted tackles and no sacks. So, while the Ravens did shut down the 49ers quarterbacks, both of them, Dallas could not do so. But one can always bask on reflected glory, if one so wants.

