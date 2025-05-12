Cowboys star Micah Parsons gives rare glimpse of his baby's mom on Mother's Day 

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life on Mother’s Day. On his Instagram Story, he shared two touching pictures of the mother of his children.

In the first photo, a woman was sleeping with a small child snuggled up next to her. Parsons added a sweet message in the caption.

"Happy Mother’s Day ur sacrifices everyday never goes unnoticed im forever grateful ❤️," Parsons wrote.

The second image showed them hugging outdoors, likely after a game.

"You have given me two beautiful kids happy Mother’s Day queen! 👌," Parsons captioned.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @_micahparsons11)

Parsons is a proud dad of two. His son, Malcolm, was born in May 2018 and was with him during the 2021 NFL draft.

His daughter, Milana, was born in January 2023, and Parsons calls her his "princess."

Parsons opted out of the 2020 college football season at Penn State due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on his family, particularly his son.

He used the time to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, where he was selected at No. 11 by the Dallas Cowboys.

Micah Parsons' daughter took birth two days before Dallas Cowboys' big win

Just two days before helping his team win a big playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Micah Parsons became a father for the second time in January 2023.

During a postgame interview, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked him if he had to leave his daughter.

"Hold on, did you just have a daughter two days ago?" Van Pelt said.

Parsons smiled and confirmed it.

“Yeah!” Parsons said.

When Van Pelt told Parsons that having a daughter is a special kind of love, Parsons agreed. He also shared that when she cries, he plays songs by Rod Wave and sings to her.

"Every time she cries, I play my favorite artist, Rod Wave, and I sing it to her," Parsons said. "She's got me wrapped already," he shared. "I can't wait to get home to her. I can't wait to get back to just lay with her."

Parsons also missed a practice to be at her daughter's birth and shared the news on X.

"7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl!" Parsons tweeted.

However, the name of the mother of Parsons' baby remains anonymous.

