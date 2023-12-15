Micah Parsons and Josh Allen will go head-to-head on Sunday, with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to play the Buffalo Bills fresh off a statement win over their divisional rivals Philadelphia Eagles. And Parsons seems to have a very interesting comparison to the Bills superstar.

According to the Cowboys EDGE, Josh Allen is the kind of guy who doesn't care about the consequences of his acts and wants the smoke, even if it means he's putting himself at risk:

"Josh doesn’t really believe in sliding. You know, Josh reminds me a lot of that one crazy guy at the frat. … He’s that wild dude on the field. He wants to dip his shoulder, talk trash, he’s gonna get rowdy."

Can Josh Allen take the Bills to the playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills are one of the greatest disappointments of the season. With Josh Allen under center, they're always supposed to be competing for titles, but they've been inconsistent during the entire 2023 season and are now looking at the playoff picture from the outside.

The Bills have four remaining games in 2023:

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

Week 17: vs. New England Patriots (3-10)

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins (9-4)

Even though the Bills are in 11th place in the conference, they have the same record as the 6th. The Wild Card race has six teams fighting for two spots (minus the Cleveland Browns, who are 8-5) and it will be on fire until the end of the season.

Where did Micah Parsons play college football?

The Dallas Cowboys superstar played at Penn State for three years before moving on to the pros.

Micah Parsons was a linebacker during his college days, transitioning to a full-time role at EDGE before the 2023 season. He was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was considered a top draft prospect ever since he started his NCAA career.

Notably, No. 10 Penn State will play against No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 30 at the Peach Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Here are the four remaining games for Mike McCarthy's team:

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (9-4)

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions (9-4)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders (4-9)