Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons isn't the biggest fan of one move that has transpired as the NFL's legal tampering period has begun. With the Cowboys so far being very quiet to open free agency, their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, have been busy.

The Eagles signed star running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants. When the news broke, Barkley posted on X two eagle emojis and Parsons was quick to post his thoughts.

"😂😂😂 sickening."

With Parsons already familiar with Saquon's work while he was with the Giants, now he has to contend with him on an Eagles offense that last season showed they can run the ball at will with D'Andre Swift.

Now with a star like Barkley, Dallas' ability to be a repeat NFC East champion looms as a tough task given the Cowboys' subpar run defense.

Micah Parsons' Cowboys quiet to begin free agency

Much to Dallas fans' disappointment, the franchise has been extremely quiet as the free agency period begins. Not known for being big spenders in free agency, the Cowboys have seen three players in Tony Pollard, Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz all head out the door.

With other teams like the Eagles making moves, Dallas hasn't made any. Part of that is due to the tight salary cap situation the Cowboys find themselves in with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb's contract situations looming large.

After three straight poor playoff exits, big changes were expected, but so far, nothing has come to fruition and Micah Parsons has seen Barkley move to a rival.

Mike McCarthy remains as head coach, and in an offseason where the team is under severe pressure to make an NFC championship game, signing good free agents to bolster the team would be the ideal thought.

But nothing has eventuated, and based on previous seasons, that is hardly a surprise.