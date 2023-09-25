By now, most of not only the NFL world, but everyone in general, knows that Taylor Swift was at the Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Travis Kelce, and now Micah Parsons gave his two cents.

With Swift and Kelce not officially dating, more so the pair are simply getting to know each other after Kelce "shot his shot" with the musician.

Swift was spotted in the Kelce box at Arrowhead Stadium next to Kelce's mother as the Chiefs steamrolled the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Moreover, Micah has given his thoughts on the current situation with Kelce and Swift.

With Swift in attendance for the Chiefs win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated post-game that he felt pressure to get Kelce the ball with Swift watching.

For Parsons, who was speaking on his Bleacher Report podcast "The Edge," he couldn't hide his happiness for Kelce.

Parsons said:

“Yes I am a Swifty…Big hype for you dog, you know what it is dog. I mean damn you shot from deep, and you scored, you Steph Curry, my brother, you might be the new Steph of football, that's dope.”

All of the interaction and hype for Swift and Kelce is rather monstrous, considering that nothing is said to be going on between them.

Micah Parsons and Cowboys get upset by Arizona Cardinals

The Cowboys and the desert. Something always goes wrong, and this time Dallas was without three of its starting offensive linemen, and the much-vaunted defense, led by Parsons, failed to show up.

The 28-16 loss was a brutal reality check for Dallas. Their run defense was gashed multiple times, and several blown coverages, along with 13 penalties, meant Dallas was constantly fighting against the tide.

Of course, there was also a Dak Prescott interception. Losing Trevon Diggs for the season was a hammer blow, and some think that the mental drain of that caused Dallas to be off its game on Sunday.

Either way, the Cardinals put it to Dallas and never looked back as they neutralized Micah Parsons despite him getting a sack.

Dallas and the Micah Parsons-led defense needs to pick themselves up as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots visit AT&T Stadium in Week 4.