Micah Parsons has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys two years ago.

He has also been extremely active on social media and outspoken in many of his interviews and media appearances. He was recently at it again during a charity event in Dallas, Texas.

The superstar edge defender spoke about how he's well aware that he has been putting a target on his back by challenging other NFL players. That doesn't seem to bother him at all. In fact, he claims that it's the opposite, as he welcomes anyone who wants to target him.

Here's what Parsons said when an interviewer mentioned that other guys could be coming after him:

“That's cool. Come. You want 'em to come. You go to a safari, you see buses. They all pull up on lions. They don't flinch. Why? Because they're kings. I'm not gonna flinch. Please come.”

Micah Parsons doesn't appear to be lacking any confidence entering the 2023 NFL season. He compares himself to a lion, which is, of couse, the king of the jungle.

The elite defender seems to be using that as motivation to get even better than he already is. If he's able to pull that off, opposing NFL offenses should be worried. In just two years in the NFL, Micah Parsons has totaled 26.5 sacks and forced six fumbles.

He has been selected as a first-team All-Pro in both his seasons and has also been selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also finished as the runner up for the Defensive Player of the Year award in both years.

Micah Parsons is adding more muscle for 2023 NFL season

Cowboys Minicamp

As if Micah Parsons wasn't already a force on the edge of the Dallas Cowboys' defense, he could be even more of a problem for opposing blockers during the 2023 NFL season.

He has reportedly been working on bulking up on more muscle with a goal of gaining ten pounds before Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load! Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!

Parsons apparently reckons increasing his strength will make him an even more productive edge rusher than he already has been.

He's also admittedly aware that adding too much bulk could be counter-productive. Parson's goals are apparently to be even stronger in shedding blocks without losing his speed and explosiveness that have been a major weapon during his career so far.

