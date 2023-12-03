Micah Parsons had a lot of free time on Sunday, with the Dallas Cowboys having played on Thursday Night Football and the team getting a free afternoon to enjoy the games and the rest of the Sunday.

But December 3 represented an important moment for football fans all across the country. The College Football Playoff was assembled, with the committee deciding to make some controversial decisions and keep Florida State and Georgia out of the top four, instead giving Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama the four spots.

Micah Parsons was extremely unhappy with the decision to keep Georgia out, citing that you can't take out the two-time defending champions - who had also been undefeated until the conference championship games and lost a close battle by three points to Alabama:

Where did Micah Parsons play college football?

The Dallas Cowboys superstar played at Penn State for three years before moving on to the pros.

Micah Parsons was a linebacker during his college days, transitioning to a full-time role at EDGE before the 2023 season. He was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was considered a top draft prospect ever since he started his NCAA career.

#10 Penn State will play against #11 Ole Miss on December 30 at the Peach Bowl.

Which teams made the College Football Playoff?

The committee decided that Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama were the four deciding teams, creating a huge amount of controversy in the final year of the four-team Playoff.

That's because Florida State, who finished an undefeated 13-0 season by winning the ACC, a Power Five conference, was left out of the Playoff and ranked as #5 by the committee. Texas and Alabama won their respective conferences, but Texas lost to Oklahoma in October and Alabama lost to Texas a fortnight before.

The committee decided that Florida State wasn't strong enough to remain in the top four after quarterback Jordan Travis broke his leg in the final part of the season. It's a controversial argument because, if you're arguing about the four best teams in college football, then there's no way to keep Georgia out of the list - but the criteria were somehow different.

Starting next season, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams.