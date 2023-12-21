Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. The Cowboys are coming off a devasting 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills but are still tied with the best record(10-4) in the division.

In the upcoming game, Parsons will get an opportunity to go against Tyreek Hill. Both Hill and the Cowboys star have often engaged in funny debates on social media and have asserted themselves as faster than each other.

Ahead of the Dolphins game, Micah Parsons was asked about the matchup with Hill, and he didn't shy away from reminding everyone that he is faster than the Dolphins wideout. As per Cowboys insider Jon Machota, Parsons said:

"Tyreek knows I am faster than him. … It’s not fun at all when you’re getting ready to go against someone like Tyreek Hill because I know I got to run faster than I ever have all year...

"It’s fascinating to watch it, but when you’re actually playing in it, it’s like, ‘Ahh damn, I gotta deal with this shit now, damn.’ But it’s cool. Tyreek Hill hooked me up with some tickets for my fam coming down for the Christmas game. That’s a blessing. I’m just excited to play.”

While Parsons is among the frontrunners to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, Tyreek Hill is arguably having the best season in NFL history for a wide receiver.

Hill was on pace to have the first 2000-receiving yard season in NFL history but didn't play last week due to an ankle injury. In 13 games this season, he has 97 receptions for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns. He needs 458 receiving yards in the last three games of the season to make history, and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the Parsons-led defense.

Micah Parsons has his eyes set on the Super Bowl

Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Micah Parsons knows that the Dallas Cowboys are a Super Bowl contender this year. Their team is capable of coming out of the NFC, and the star defensive player has already set sights on a Super Bowl appearance this season.

Parsons was asked about competing with Hill in this season's Pro Bowl, and in response, he said:

“I don’t know. I don’t plan on being in the Pro Bowl. Maybe Tyreek. I plan on spending my time here getting ready for something a little bit bigger.”

The goal for Parsons and the Cowboys is clear; now, all eyes are on them as they travel to Miami to prove that they can beat good teams on the road as well.