Cowboys star Micah Parsons takes subtle dig at C.J. Stroud after Texans QB’s basketball highlights go viral

Micah Parsons has been one of the best overall defensive players in the NFL during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. The 2023 NFL season was arguably his best year yet, as he is currently the second-favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

In addition to being one of the most dominant players on the football field, Parsons is also extremely active on his social media accounts. He often makes his opinion known on a wide range of topics, and even engages with fans and other athletes.

Parson was recently at it again when he took a shot Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. A viral video has been circling the internet of a basketball highlight package of Stroud from when he was in high school. Parsons took the opportunity to troll the rookie in a quoted response to the video.

The Cowboys linebacker responded with laughing emojis and asked if he was playing junior varsity at the time.

"This jv?"

Parsons may have took this opportunity because he and Stroud are both scheduled to particiapte in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The pair of NFL talents have been placed on opposing teams. Parsons may just be trash talking ahead of the annual exhibition that takes place on February 16th.

Who will join Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud at the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?

Micah Parsons

NBA All-Star weekend hosts a bunch of different events in addition to the game itself. The layout is similar to the way the NFL makes the Pro Bowl a multi-day event. One of the most popular basketball spectacles that takes place during the festivities is the Celebrity All-Star game.

The 2024 game features popular media personalities Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe as the two coaches. Their rosters are filled with former and current athletes, as well as other popular celebrities from other fields. Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud are the only two NFL players participating this year.

Here's a loot at how the two rosters stack up:

Team Sharpe

Micah Parsons

Conor Daly

Quincy Isaiah

Jewell Lloyd

Kai Cenat

Dylan Wang

Lilly Singh

Sir

Walker Hayes

Anuel AA

Team Smith

C.J. Stroud

Metta World Peace

Jennifer Hudson

Jack Ryan

Natasha Cloud

Adam Blackstone

AJ McLean

Gianmarco Tamberi

Kwame Onwuachi

As can be seen, each team is composed of a wide variety of celebrities of all levels. For NFL fans, it will be inetersting to watch Parsons and Stroud compete in a different sport. Especially with the trash talk already starting on social media.