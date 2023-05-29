Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been vocal on Twitter about his urge to not spend money. He often complains about the price of everyday items and the rising cost of gas. Despite those on Twitter commenting that he can afford the prices, he continues to post his grievances.

On Monday morning, Parsons took issue with Universal Studios, tweeting:

"Universal studios is a rip off man!! You gotta pay for 3 different parks?!! Man where is the love for the people?!"

Parsons replied to those who yet again questioned his ability to pay for the amusement park for his family. He said that he is on a budget since he is a father. He also told another on Twitter that he is used to going to Hershey Park in Pennsylvania, where everything is included in one ticket.

Whether the linebacker chose to pay the $250 a ticket to attend Universal Studios or not isn't clear.

Will the Cowboys sign Micah Parsons to a contract extension?

Since being drafted in 2021, linebacker Micah Parsons has fully embraced Dan Quinns' defense and led the team. Despite playing only two NFL seasons, he is clearly one of the top defensive players in the league.

But the question the last few months is when and if the Dallas Cowboys will sign their linebacker to a contract extension? The team won't have to pick up his fifth year option until May 1, 2024, which it's highly likely they will do. He will be eligible for a long-term deal after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

And director of player personnel Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones have been adamant that he will get a lucrative deal.

“Micah is a great player," Jones said. "He’s a great defensive football player. Whether he gets 10-plus sacks a year at linebacker or defensive end, I don’t think it’s a big difference. Micah is kinda a hybrid player. That’s what makes him great: He’s versatile.”

The 24-year-old won Rookie Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. He was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

