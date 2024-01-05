Cowboys’ star WR CeeDee Lamb speaks up on potentially topping Davante Adams’ $140,000,000 contract

CeeDee Lamb is having a career season with the Dallas Cowboys. Through Week 17, the fourth-year player from Oklahoma is second in receiving yards (1,651), tied for third in touchdowns (10), and third in yards after the catch (638). His 73 first-down catches are also second in the league.

His camp can use those numbers as leverage to negotiate a massive contract extension, especially now that the wide receiver market is surging. But the three-time Pro Bowler has one goal in mind before negotiations for his next deal with the Cowboys commence.

CeeDee Lamb puts the Cowboys first over himself

Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken tweeted that while CeeDee Lamb wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver, he’s focused on helping the Cowboys win Super Bowl LVIII. After which, the contract talks can start.

While Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wideout in terms of annual average value, Davante Adams’ five-year, $140 million deal is the richest deal for the position. Adams’ contract with the Las Vegas Raiders includes $22.7 million in fully guaranteed money. Conversely, the Miami Dolphins guaranteed $52.5 million of Hill’s four-year, $120 million contract.

Lamb has a base salary of $2.52 million this season, a bargain considering his production through 16 games. But the Cowboys will have a buffer year for negotiating Lamb’s new deal after exercising Lamb’s fifth-year option worth $17.9 million.

As CeeDee Lamb declared his attention in giving the Cowboys its fourth Super Bowl title, their playoff seeding isn’t settled. A Week 18 win over the Washington Commanders gives them the National Football Conference’s second seed and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round.

But if Dallas loses and the Philadelphia Eagles win, the latter wins the NFC East division title and gets the second seed. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will drop to fifth place, facing the NFC South winners on the road.

A historic season for CeeDee Lamb

The 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has entered the NFL record books for what he accomplished in Weeks 8 to 10. CeeDee Lamb became the first player in NFL history to have at least ten receptions and 150 yards in three consecutive games.

He started that streak after collecting 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams. He had 11 receptions for 191 yards versus the Eagles a week later. Lamb completed the feat with 11 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Those games are a part of his eight games with at least 100 receiving yards this season. His Week 17 display against the Detroit Lions is the most impressive, finishing with 13 catches for a career-high 227 yards and a touchdown.