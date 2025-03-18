"Cowboys are staring 8-9 right in the teeth" - Skip Bayless serves harsh reality check for Jerry Jones' team after free agency

It's fair to say that there's been a bit of upheaval in the Dallas Cowboys' building in 2025. Not only will the Cowboys have a new head coach this year, but they've also kinda sort of tried to move things around to be a bit more competitive this year, injuries notwithstanding.

The issue is that Dallas decided to splash some cash to keep a few big names in the building and essentially went bargain bin shopping to fill out the roster in free agency.

The running back room was a bare-bones unit last season which did not utilize the services of Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook, two names who are not with the franchise this year.

In came Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to replace Rico Dowdle's production in the backfield. All in all, Dallas made no moves to singularly move the needle and compete in what will likely shape up to be a stacked NFC after the draft.

With that in mind, Skip Bayless decided this was an opportune moment to remind GM Jerry Jones that he should not expect a whole lot out of Brian Schottenheimer's first season in charge.

"Bottom line, truth bomb, my Cowboys are still staring way, way up the mountain at the Eagles and the Commanders," Bayless noted on his podcast. [Timestamp - 29:29]. "Unless you're telling me Jerry has some splash move up his sleeve, something like, I'll just throw this out, Shedeur Sanders falling to him at 12, Cowboys take Shedeur.

"Then pulling off, trading Dak for a defensive star. Unless something of that magnitude happens, scary Jerry's Cowboys are staring 8-9 right in the teeth as we speak. I'm sorry, that's just the ever-loving truth from a lifelong die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan."

Exploring Dallas Cowboys' options in the 2025 NFL Draft

There's still a very minor chance the Cowboys pull a rabbit out of the hat but don't hold your breath.

When it comes to the draft, the Cowboys own the 12th overall pick and could go multiple ways with it. The prime candidate would be Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, a man who ended up as a runner-up in the Heisman race. On the off chance that Tetairoa McMillan falls to #12, that would be a shrewd pick for the Cowboys since they don't have a true #2 WR on the roster.

A third option could be something like strengthening the offensive line. If they choose to go down that route, Missouri's Armand Membou could be their man.

