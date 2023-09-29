Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb, Trey Lance set record straight on viral clout contest debate over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: nothing has attracted more attention than their relationship in NFL circles over the last couple of weeks. With the superstar singer sitting next to Kelce's mom as he was playing, the rumors were all but confirmed - and set the Swift world into a frenzy.

Taylor Swift attended the Week 3 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, and she'll also be cheering for Kelce when the Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Week 4's Sunday Night Football. Her presence ignited questions about whether she has catapulted the tight end into stardom - remember, he's one of the greatest players to ever play the position.

But the Dallas Cowboys players made sure to set the record straight: no offense to Taylor Swift, but c'mon, Travis Kelce also has a name of his own.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift to watch Travis Kelce play against the Jets on Week 4 live at MetLife Stadium

The rumors started to spiral once Swift made an appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium to perform on July 9. A few weeks later, photos of the singer going with the tight end on a date went viral on the internet, and everybody started to ask whether there was something going on there.

A week ago, the tight end confirmed they were seeing each other in a Pat McAfee show appearance.

"I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

With one of the biggest fanbases in the world, it took just three days for Swift fans to get to know everything about Travis Kelce, including their entire horoscope and whether they make a good match or not, while also providing analysis if the relationship has a long-term future or not - yes, you read that right.

The fact that Swift has such a huge fanbase made people wonder if she was responsible for introducing Kelce to the world. As it turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is already a two-time Super Bowl champion and a legend of the game, so he doesn't need much help.