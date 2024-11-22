Cowboys' Stephen Jones makes decision on Daniel Jones amid Dallas' QB crisis

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has dismissed rumors linking Daniel Jones to Dallas. Shortly after the New York Giants released the QB on Friday, posts circulated on social media supposedly showing Jones listed on the Cowboys' roster.

This led many to speculate that the Cowboys might be interested in signing Jones for the remainder of the season, as he is set to become available via the NFL waiver wire on Monday.

Stephen Jones quickly cleared the air and addressed the rumors while speaking with 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star on Friday, where expressed confidence in the Cowboys’ current quarterback situation.

The executive said:

"No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot. We think Cooper (Rush) gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see some," he said.

"We’ll kind of see how the season goes here. We still really want to see (Trey) Lance and like what he brings to the table. And then, of course, long term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak (Prescott) for the long term.”

Rush has started three games this season and appeared in six. He has completed 57.3% of his passes for 566 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lance, who was acquired by the Cowboys in 2023 for a fourth-round pick, has yet to play a snap for the team.

Who are some teams that could target Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones being released by the New York Giants came as a major shock to the football world. While the writing was on the wall after the team announced he would be benched earlier this week, few expected his release to follow so soon. Reports have suggested the move was made at Jones’ request.

With the latter half of the 2024 regular season ongoing, Jones will likely draw interest from teams with thin quarterback depth or those dealing with injuries at the position.

Some teams that could be interested in him are the Pittsburgh Steelers (both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will be free agents next offseason), the Las Vegas Raiders (the team is still searching for its franchise quarterback) and the Carolina Panthers (uncertainty surrounds Bryce Young’s status as the team’s long-term solution).

A surprise contender could emerge, depending on circumstances.

