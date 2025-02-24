Cowboys' Stephen Jones makes thoughts clear on using $23,400,000 franchise tag on Osa Odighizuwa

The franchise tag could still be used on Osa Odighizuwa. That is according to the Cowboys’ director of player personnel Stephen Jones. The impending free agent is a priority for the Cowboys, and they are still in negotiations with the player as free agency approaches. Stephen Jones talked about Odigizuwa in an interview with The Dallas Morning News, published on Sunday.

“We have had negotiations with Osa. I just think Osa is a really good football player.”

If the two sides were unable to come to terms, the franchise tag could be an option. The number for a franchise tag on Odighizuwa is $23.4 million or $18.9 million if it was the transition tag. The deadline for teams to place the tag on their players is March 4. Should the players not be tagged, they will be an unrestricted free agent. Jones added that the franchise tag is still in play.

“It’s a tool. It’s something we haven’t ruled out using. We’ll just see how this week goes and how our visits go."

Odighizuwa has played 67 games for the Cowboys in his four-year stint after being drafted with the 75th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He played all 17 regular season games and had a career-high 4.5 sacks last season. Stephen Jones also shared that he values Odighizuwa.

“He’s an important piece”, he said.

Jones also wants to keep upcoming free agents Rico Dowdle and Jourdan Lewis

Jones also spoke about running back Rico Dowdle and cornerback Jourdan Lewis, two free agents who could leave the Cowboys in the upcoming offseason.

Jones mentioned both by name and shared a desire to keep them.

“We’re very interested, obviously. Definitely J Lew. He’s our starting nickel. We’re interested in getting him back.”

Lewis is an eight-year veteran who has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Dallas Cowboys. He has 10 interceptions and is frequently used as a nickel cornerback behind Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

“The same with Rico, obviously. Rico had a great year. He got most of his yards in half of a season, once we got back committed to the run. I’m a big fan of Rico.”

Rico Dowdle was the team’s leading rusher last season, amassing 1,079 yards in rushing.

With free agency looming on March 12, the Cowboys will have big decisions to make with Odighizuwa, Lewis and Dowdle.

