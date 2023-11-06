Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won 21-14 against the Miami Dolphins in Germany. It was a much-needed win for the defending Super Bowl champions who suffered a shocking loss against the Denver Broncos last week.

Mahomes' and the Chiefs offense hasn't played well this season but against the Dolphins they were dominant in the first half. They scored 21 points in the first half of the game, while their defense continued to excel.

After the Chiefs' win, legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin praised Patrick Mahomes. He referred him to as a "god", and said:

"Patrick Mahomes is basically god playing quarterback. I don't care what you guys say... he doesn't have quite the talent he needs at wide receiver, but he always makes just enough plays to keep them in the game. He's a phenomenal talent."

"I got people all on me because I said he'll never catch Tom Brady and I was saying it in a place where I'm disappointed, I got cheated out of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes."

Michael Irvin was visibly upset that the Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill. He wanted Hill to play alongside Mahomes and Kelce for the rest of his career, but unfortunately, that didn't work out. Irvin added:

"That should have never been broken up, that was the greatest thing I've ever seen on a football field. I decided the greatest show on turf offensively that should have never been broken up."

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs are top of AFC heading into bye week

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

With the win over the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs are 7-2 heading into their bye week. They are the first seed in the AFC and share the joint-best record in the conference with the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite all their struggles on the offense, the Chiefs have managed to have a great record and are on their way to once again having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The bye week will certainly help the offense, and after it, they are expected to be better. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, and it will be interesting to see Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts battle it out after their historic duel in the Super Bowl.

