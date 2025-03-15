Dante Fowler Jr. is back in Arlington, and Skip Bayless could not be any happier. On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys were reported to be signing the veteran pass-rusher, who had first played with the franchise in 2022 and 2023, to a one-year, $8 million contract.

The veteran sportscaster rejoiced at the development on X (formerly Twitter):

"FINALLY: A COWBOY FREE-AGENT MOVE I CAN APPLAUD ... Dante Fowler Jr. returns! No, he never lived up to being the 3rd overall pick but he's been far more productive than all the other high-pick busts Jerry has added. Always liked his motor/savvy. AND he's no longer a Commander!"

With the Washington Commanders, Fowler started seven of seventeen games played. He had 39 tackles (25 solo), 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a 67-yard interception return touchdown.

How will Dante Fowler Jr. fit in return to Cowboys?

Signing Dante Fowler Jr. represents a sizable upgrade for the Cowboys, who had been looking for a veteran presence to replace now-Seattle Seahawk DeMarcus Lawrence.

He has been a situational player for most of his career, barring a two-and-half-season stretch between 2018 and 2020 wherein he was a primary starter for the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. That is expected to continue with his return to Arlington, where Micah Parsons and Marist Liufau will occupy the outside linebacker/edge positions in what is expected to be a 3-4 defense.

Athlon Sports' Mike Fisher writes:

"We - and Fowler - see other pass-rushers signing deals in excess of $35 million and $40 million per year. Fowler might not be Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby. But as he sits on the shelf, with the clock ticking? For a team that knows how to utilize him, Fowler is going to be somebody's bargain.''

He continues:

"If we're paying attention to the 'Cowboys patterns'... we say Fowler fits as a rotational helper to complement Micah Parsons."

Fowler came off the bench for the entirety of his first stint as a Cowboy. In 37 regular-season and playoff games, he had 41 tackles (30 solo), ten sacks, five pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

