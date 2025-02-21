Cowboys TE coach makes plans clear for Dak Prescott’s team’s offense “being more physical” under new HC

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be a much tougher team to play against offensively in 2025.

That’s according to their tight ends coach, one of the few who remained on the staff despite the coaching change this off-season. On the Dallas Cowboys website Thursday, Lunda Wells discussed what this team is emphasizing ahead of the new season.

"One of the biggest things that we’re really focusing on offensively is being more physical", he said.

Being more physical is something new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has preached since arriving on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff earlier this year.

Really, on both sides of the ball, as a team, being physical and dominating a line of scrimmage is gonna be a big focal point for us this offseason and going forward, Wells added.

Wells has been with the Dallas Cowboys organization since 2020, and he states that his “profound love” for the organization as the reason he wanted to stay.

Wells’ coaching philosophy is to ensure that the back room is in working order and that his players and staff are properly prepared.

I think that’s always been the model for me as a coach and I pride myself on making sure the back end of the room is ready to go and play, because they all are a part of the team.

In 2025, Wells will be working alongside plenty of unfamiliar faces. He, Schottenheimer, and Darian Thompson on the defensive side are three of the few remaining staff members from last season.

For him, there are positives to that.

Everybody’s sharing their different experiences. I think collaboratively that’s where you really make the big jump with a new style.

Cowboys Tight ends that thrived under Wells

Over his years as a coordinator, Wells has helped develop some tight ends into strong players in that position.

Dalton Schultz had his best receiving season with Wells coaching him. The Sandy Utah native had a career-high 78 catches for a career-high 808 yards in the 2021 regular season. Schultz averaged between 9.8 and 10.4 yards per catch under Wells before joining the Houston Texans in 2023.

Schultz’s replacement on the Cowboys has thrived with Wells as his coach as well. Jake Ferguson had a career-high for catches (71), receiving yards (761), touchdowns (five), and yards per catch (10.7) in the 2023 regular season. In 2024, he put up 494 yards through the air.

The 2023 season was also one of Dak Prescott's best offensively as he tied a career-high with 410 completions and a career-high 69.5 completion percentage for the Cowboys.

With Schultz as his tight end in 2021, he also had pretty impressive numbers with 410 completions that season with 37 touchdown passes, the most for him in a single season.

