Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson reacts as girlfriend Haley Cavinder shares March photo dump

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson reacted to his girlfriend Haley Cavinder sharing her March photo dump. The American social media influencer, who herself is an athlete, posted a slew of pictures and videos on Monday celebrating the best moments of the month. She posted pictures of outings, enjoying a beach vacation, and also provided a glimpse of her NASCAR outing.

Ad

Sharing the post, Cavinder had a three-word caption:

"moments in march"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, quickly jumped into the comment section of the post to react to it.

Jake Ferguson's reaction to his girlfriend Haley Cavinder's post (Image via Instagram/@haleycavinder

Haley Cavinder is pretty active on Instagram, where she boasts around 1 million followers. She shares posts, mainly about her playing basketball, while she sometimes also gives a glimpse into her personal life.

Ad

Jake Ferguson's girlfriend Haley announces retirement from basketball

On Mar. 12, Jake Ferguson’s girlfriend, Haley Cavinder, announced her retirement from basketball, having played the sport at the college level for the Miami Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old penned an emotional message on Instagram:

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side.

Ad

"The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful. It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am. As always, Go Canes #14 out 🧡"

Ad

In the post, Haley Cavinder shared several pictures recapping her basketball journey. She played with her twin sister Hanna and shared several pictures with her, along with other videos.

Haley and Jake have been dating for a while now. On Sep. 24, Ferguson celebrated their first anniversary by sharing a post:

"A year with my Shorty! Life with you is so much better. Would headbutt anyone for you❤️ #Terminal"

Ad

The couple is pretty vocal about their relationship and shares posts on their social media handles, giving glimpses of their personal life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.