"We are heartbroken by this afternoon's tragic events" - Cowboys and Texans offer statements following mass school shootings in Uvalde

The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans have expressed statements showing solidarity for the senseless and tragic shootings that killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was the gunman responsible for the massacre. Ramos was killed by law enforcement responding to the shootings.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Texans, Cowboys issue statements on school shooting that killed 14 students in Uvalde, Texas. wp.me/pbBqYq-chHU Texans, Cowboys issue statements on school shooting that killed 14 students in Uvalde, Texas. wp.me/pbBqYq-chHU

The Texans released the following statement about the tragedy:

“We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas. To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.”

Houston Texans @HoustonTexans We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas. To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come. We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas. To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.

Dallas issued this statement showing remorse and concern over the senseless killings:

“The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary.”

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary. The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary.

The NFL prides itself on being a community and becoming involved with important issues, including violence in schools. The Texans and the Cowboys are organizations based in Texas, so they are closest (in proximity) to the incident, which hits home domestically.

The Dallas Cowboys pride themselves on working with the community

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

In light of the recent tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, many have wondered how much the Dallas Cowboys, known as "America's Team," are involved in helping the community.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation was enacted to give back in terms of community service. The Foundation has outreach programs that include but are not limited to military outreach, Hispanic outreach, character education, and women's health.

The military outreach has a Salute to Service campaign, and the Dallas cheerleaders participate in a USO Tour for the military.

The team has always encouraged, supported, and participated in Hispanic outreach initiatives and has a Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award that is given out annually by the organization.

The Cowboys also partner with Susan G. Komen for an "iPromise" campaign that supports and brings awareness to breast cancer.

The team also takes care of the registration fees for all organization employees taking part in the Komen Dallas Race for the Cure, a 5K event supporting breast cancer.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation also takes pride in sponsoring several programs for the youth, including youth academies and "Play 60," a program designated to focus on youth health and wellness.

Edited by Piyush Bisht