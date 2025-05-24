Cowboys trade rumors: $72,300,000 All-Pro CB linked to Dallas in potential blockbuster move

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy this offseason. They made a trade for George Pickens and made nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft. These players should help the franchise in its quest to return to the playoffs.

On Friday, Miami Dolphins beat reporter David Furones reported that the Cowboys are among the major teams interested in adding perennial All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dolphins are engaged with multiple teams on a Jalen Ramsey trade with nothing imminent," Furones wrote on X. "Fowler named the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders as potential suitors."

Ramsey has spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins. He signed a three-year, $72.30 million contract extension with the franchise in 2024. In the 2024 campaign, he started all 17 games for the Dolphins and amassed 60 combined tackles, one sack, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions.

However, Ramsey has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. The Dolphins are exploring trade options as they look to get the best return from one of the best cornerbacks of his era.

What could Jalen Ramsey bring to the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs as starting cornerbacks. Caelen Carson, Josh Butler, C.J. Goodwin, Amani Oruwariye, Andrew Booth Jr. and Troy Pride Jr. are on the depth chart. These players make up the rotation at the CB position heading into the 2025 regular season.

Jalen Ramsey is quite the upgrade on their current options due to his résumé and current ability. In his nine-year professional football career, Ramsey has racked up three first-team All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl ring. His performances with the Dolphins show he could still contribute to a Super Bowl-chasing franchise.

The Dallas Cowboys might have to pay with a mid- or late-round draft pick to get Ramsey on their roster. It's a move that makes a lot of sense for Jerry Jones' side.

The Cowboys are coming off a 2024 campaign that saw them post a 7-10 regular-season record. They missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Cowboys will aim to regain playoff contention in 2025 under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

