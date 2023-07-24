Cowboys training camp 2023: $57,500,000 WR named player with most to prove in Dak Prescott-led ‘Texas Coast’ offense

Heading into the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have a few areas on the roster that are questionable in 2023.

One of those positions is wide receiver. Aside from CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys wideouts need to improve in 2023 in order for Prescott to have a better season. Their second leading receiver was TE Dalton Schultz with 577 yards, but he's no longer with the team as he signed with Houston in free agency.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup recorded just 39 catches for 424 yards last season after coming back from a torn ACL injury. Before the start of the season, Dallas extended him on a five-year, $57.5 million extension.

ESPN's Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said that the team wants Gallup to get more involved in what has been dubbed a 'Texas Coast' offense this season:

"McCarthy said they want to get Gallup more involved in the passing game after having him run mostly go routes last season, although his 10.9 yards per catch in 2022 was a career low.

"He had 1,100 yards in 2019, his last full season with Prescott. He might not be able to reach that again with Lamb ascending to a No. 1 role, Cooks’ history and McCarthy’s desire to run the ball, but he can be a much more effective part of the offense in total."

Can Michael Gallup bounce back in the 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys?

Michael Gallup during New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup showed flashes early on in his career with the Dallas Cowboys. As a rookie, he recorded 507 yards and two touchdowns.

He had a breakout season in 2019 as he set career-highs in every receiving stat as he caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards, and six touchdowns while averaging 16.8 yards per catch.

Since then, he's yet to record a season over 1,000 receiving yards.

In 2020, Gallup was still productive. He hauled in 59 passes for 843 yards and five touchdowns. During the 2021 season, he suffered a torn ACL while scoring a touchdown in Week 17. Dallas still chose to extend him in the off-season.

Dallas has added veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks this off-season via trade with the Houston Texans but lost Noah Brown in free agency.

If Gallup can stay healthy for the full season, there's no reason to believe that he can't have a year similar to the 2019 season.

