Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs had five-word reaction to CeeDee Lamb’s record-breaking performance vs Giants

Trevon Diggs may not be playing, but he surely loves watching his team, the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, the Cowboys routed divisional rival New York Giants, 49-17, with Dak Prescott destroying the defense to the tune of four touchdowns against an interception.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who caught one of the said touchdowns, was also dominant in his own right, making history in the process. He became the first player in NFL history to have at least 10 receptions and 150 yards in three consecutive games.

After the game, Prescott was highly appreciative of his top pass-catcher.

Trevon Diggs, meanwhile, claimed to have been expecting more from Lamb.

"CD suppose to have 250," he wrote on X.

Trevon Diggs speaks up on recovery, DaRon Bland's emergence in his stead

Back in September, the NFL world received a massive shock when Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during practice for Week 3. Ever since then, the 25-year-old had been silent, as he focused on his surgery and recovery.

However, the star cornerback finally broke his silence earlier this month during an appearance at Week 9 camp. He said about his rehab (via NBC Sports):

"At first, it was tough, but I'm used to it now, just everyday doing the same things — getting my routine down and getting structure and discipline to focus on what's important."

"I just watch football all day, literally. I never got the chance to really sit down and watch other teams. I've been taking my time doing that and reading a couple books, and trying to find a couple new hobbies."

Meanwhile, in his stead, DaRon Bland has had a massive breakout stretch, tallying a league-high 116 interception yards and three pick-sixes (the latter also the franchise single-season record). Diggs could only be happy for his fellow cornerback:

"It's amazing to see what he's capable of. I've been watching him since he came in and he's always been a heck of a player. I'm just excited to see him display it. He's playing like one of the best corners right now. I'm excited for him, and truly happy for him."

On Sunday, Bland had an interception against new Giants starter Tommy Devito, as well as four tackles.