Trey Lance will have a fresh start after the San Francisco 49ers traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Niners are going with Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold as their quarterbacks, acknowledging the Lance experiment as the third overall pick was not successfull.

The former North Dakota State standout will re-learn the ropes with a team that made the playoffs during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. But as he starts a new chapter in his football career, he will channel the wisdom of a late basketball legend.

Trey Lance to adapt Mamba Mentality with the Cowboys

Nothing is guaranteed for Trey Lance as he joins the Dallas Cowboys. He will likely be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. But with little expectations bestowed on him, the third-year play-caller will get inspiration from the late Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality.

The five-time NBA champion once mentioned about his iconic mental courage:

“The best way to prove your value is to work, is to learn, is to absorb, to be a sponge. You always want to outwork your potential. As hard as you believe you can work, you can work harder than that.”

With that philosophy in mind, Lance mentioned to media members during his first interview as a Cowboy:

“Very excited to be here. First and foremost, just excited to continue to get to know the guys. And obviously, you know, for me, it's just learning, taking it one day at a time. Not really trying to look too far forward or anything like that. But really, right now, just kind of be a sponge and learn and enjoy every day.’

Despite signing a four-year, $34.1 million contract in 2021, Trey Lance played only eight games, including four starts. He had 56 completions for 797 yards, 235 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions during those games.

Trey Lance is open to learning from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

While he will be competing for minutes with Prescott, Trey Lance mentioned that the two-time Pro Bowler extended a warm reception to him.

“He welcomed me with open arms. This morning was the first time I ran into him. But yeah, I mean, that meant a lot to me. I know this business is crazy. But for me, like I said, I'm not looking forward at all. I'm just really trying to take it one day at a time.”

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the top competitors in the NFC over the past two seasons. Unfortunately, they have fallen short of the NFC Championship Game, a level they last reached in 1995.

This season, they brought in Brandin Cooks to help Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb in the passing game. Tony Pollard will be their starting running back after tallying a 1,000-yard season last year.

As for Lance, he is open to absorbing more wisdom from the Cowboys’ offensive minds, especially Dak Prescott. He said about the former Mississippi State standout:

“Nothing but just tons and tons of respect for him, as I think he deserves and gets from across the league. So, for me, just trying to learn everything I possibly can from him.”

