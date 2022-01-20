Cowboys vs 49ers watched by over 41 million viewers, most for Wild Card game in 7 years

A fierce rivalry in the NFL between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers was renewed on Sunday for the NFC Wild Card game, and it did huge numbers.

Pitting America's Team against one of its all-time classic rivals in the prime-time slot on Sunday was a master stroke by the NFL's scheduling team.

With an average of 41.5 million viewers, including from the broadcasts on CBS and Nickelodeon, the contest was the most-viewed Wild Card game in seven years. A peak of 50 million viewers watched the game's chaotic ending, in which Dallas were unable to get the snap off before time expired after a quarterback draw play by Dak Prescott.

Overall, the new, extended Wild Card weekend was an immense success for the NFL and its ratings. The six games had an average of 30.5 million viewers, an increase of 21 percent from last year.

There's something to be said about the pull that the Cowboys have and the sheer amount of viewers that their games attract. During the regular season, Dallas had the top two highest-viewed games: against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 (40.8 million) and against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 (28.7 million).

Out of the top 10 most-viewed games of the NFL regular season, Dallas were involved in five, including the two mentioned above.

Dallas Cowboys dominate viewership off the field, but fall flat vs 49ers on the field

There's no doubt the Dallas Cowboys reign supreme when it comes to the NFL's viewing figures. They have a strong, passionate fanbase, which you could say about most teams, but there is something different about Dallas. And for every Dallas fan, there are probably two neutral fans rooting for the other team to win, which is why there are so many viewers for their games.

Fans love to see Dallas lose, and that's exactly what the team did on Sunday against the 49ers. The No. 1 ranked offense for the regular season put up a measly 17 points as they struggled against a resilient San Francisco defense that lost star players Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Dallas were favorites to advance to the NFC Divisional Round and may have had a shot had it not been for the game's controversial ending. America's Team ran a quarterback draw play with 14 seconds left, with no timeouts, and could not get the next play off before time expired.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

They would have had one shot at tying the game from around the 22-yard line, but it wasn't to be as the 49ers held on to win 23-17. San Francisco will now face Green Bay on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one can only imagine the viewing figures if the Cowboys ever get back to the Super Bowl.

