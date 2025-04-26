"Cowboys will sit back and let them all go" - Dallas' fans in shambles as Patriots draft TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots selected TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The running back will add more firepower to New England's offensive backfield next season.

However, after Henderson went off the board, Dallas Cowboys fans were left frustrated with the team for not taking a running back early in the draft.

"Cowboys will sit back and let them all go….i need Johnson or Giddens," one tweeted.

"Cowboys are weak. Just trade up for one of these guys with all your picks," another added.

"Wiped out at RB," a third commented.

Fans continued to slander the Cowboys' draft thinking process.

"Dude chill. They were never drafting an RB in this round," one added.

"The only Burden the Dallas Cowboys will wind up with now is the one that they place on their fans every year," a user tweeted.

"All the big talent pool we need is dwindling. I bet Jerry is getting convinced he needs Sanders," a fan wrote.

The Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker in the first round of the draft. However, they are also in need of a star running back who can help take some of the load off quarterback Dak Prescott.

It remains to be seen if Dallas addresses its need for a running back in the later rounds.

TreVeyon Henderson won the national title in his final year at Ohio State

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson - Source: Imagn

TreVeyon Henderson played his entire four-year collegiate career at Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the national title in his final season with the program.

In 2024, Henderson recorded 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries. He also added 284 yards and a touchdown on 27 receptions, earning a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

It will be interesting to see how Henderson fares with the Patriots next season.

