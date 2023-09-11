Michael Irvin is loyal to his former Dallas Cowboys team. There is no question about that. However, his synopsis about the Cowboys has gone a little bit further than usual. Dallas put up a dominant performance over the New York Giants on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.

The blowout 40-0 win had Michael Irvin singing the team's praises on Monday morning's edition of FS1's "Undisputed." Irvin went on and on about the offense and defense.

"Diggs told everybody out there nobody getting in our end zone and they carried it. Tony Pollard, I know he was slamming into that offensive line. I saw physicality coming in the running game with Tony Pollard being a lead dawg in the RB one spot."

He added:

"I see with that defense, say what you will it's going to be paradise, Vegas, Nevada where the Super Bowl is, and the Dallas Cowboys will be there. I was prophetically speaking it like the seer in the Bible. I saw it before and I gave it to you right there."

Irvin then went biblical as he continued to state how he felt the Dallas Cowboys were headed for the Super Bowl. He even went as far as to say that he can see the team headed for Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Irvin returned to NFL Network on Sunday

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has been suspended from the NFL Network since February 2023. Just days before Super Bowl LVII, Irvin was accused by a female employee of Marriott hotels, of making inappropriate comments. The former NFL wide receiver has denied the allegations since February. He announced his lawsuit in March 2023.

After making his debut on "Undisputed" a few weeks ago, NFL Network continued to state that the analyst was still suspended. On Sunday morning, ahead of the first slate of games, Irvin returned to NFL Network's pregame show. It was also reported at the same time that the former NFL wide receiver settled his lawsuit with Marriott.

Michael Irvin filed a $100 million lawsuit against the well-known hotel chain. He accused Marriott and the female employee of defamation as well as interference in his business relationship, alluding to his suspension.

The details of the settlement are unknown and whether he was paid anywhere close to a $100 million is also unknown.