Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sounds off on NFL banning “nose wipe” celebration

CeeDee Lamb, like most other wide receivers in the NFL, likes to celebrate touchdowns with animated gestures. But one of them will be gone in 2025, and he is unhappy.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it was banning the purportedly gang-related "nose wipe," which it now considers a "violent gesture" that will warrant a 15-yard penalty. Troy Vincent Sr., the league's EVP of football operations, commented:

"Sportsmanship [is a] critical topic. One where we just saw during the duration of the season, (we're) not where we want to be professionally."

In response, the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl Cowboy wrote on his social media account:

"Smh, I have plenty in mind😒"

Below is an example of him doing the aforementioned gesture:

Analysts each see Cowboys giving CeeDee Lamb a deep-threat partner in latest mock drafts

When CeeDee Lamb made his pro debut in 2020, he was part of a fairly balanced passing attack that also featured fellow wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz. But since then, he has developed into the Cowboys' most dominant offensive weapon.

And while this has worked well a good number of times, it also has allowed opponents to realize thay just have to shut him down, knowing that the rest of the corps will struggle to fill his production.

Gallup's time in Arlington was irreversibly affected by his ACL tear late in 2021; Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the ensuing offseason; and the likes of Brandin Cooks and Jalens Tolbert and Brooks have failed to assert themselves.

Thus, at least two draft expers foresee Jerry Jones adding another dominant wideout next month. One is Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz, who angles for Luther Burden III, a versatile 21-touchdown machine out of Missouri:

"Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense."

The other is CBS's Chris Trapasso, who instead proposes Tetairoa MacMillan, one of the most prolific receivers in Arizona Wildcats history with a program-record 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns from 213 catches.

