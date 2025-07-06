Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin arrested for marijuana and gun charges in early morning bust with bond set at $1500: Report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin is one of the best kick and punt returners in the National Football League. However, it appears as though he is in the midst of legal trouble as of July 6.

According to NFL analyst and insider Dov Kleiman, Turpin was arrested by police for a combination of illegal mariguana and gun charges. According to the report that was posted on the social media platform X on July 6, it was a "Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and a Class A Misdemeanor Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon".

"𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin was arrested this morning by police on illegal marijuana and gun charges. Turpin was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and a Class A Misdemeanor Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon." Kleiman said.

The news was also confirmed by Dallas Cowboys NFL analyst and insider Mike Fisher.

"#Cowboys standout KaVontae Turpin is in the Allen jail today as a result of an arrest on marijuana and gun charges. Bond is $500 for the weed, $1000 for the unlawful weapon. FULL story at http://CowboysCountry.com."

What will be the fallout from the KaVontae Turpin situation?

At this point, the situation appears to still be developing. As a result, it is too early to know for sure what the fallout will be from the recent incident.

Turpin had the best season of his National Football League career in 2024 and was rewarded with his second Pro Bowl appearance and first time as a First Team All Pro. He finished the 2024 season with 31 receptions for 420 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Turpin also added 187 punt return yards and one punt return touchdown, as well as 904 kickoff return yards and one kickoff return touchdown for the Cowboys.

Only time will tell what the fallout will be for the recent situation. However, the story is clearly still developing at this time.

