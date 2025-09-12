"Cowgirls going 0-2": NFL fans react as DaRon Bland gets ruled out Week 2 game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys' quest for the first win of the 2025 season has taken a big hit with All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland's injury. The team announced on Friday that Bland will be unavailable for the Week 2 clash against the New York Giants.DaRon Bland reportedly injured his right foot in practice earlier this week and appeared on the injury report on Wednesday. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed the team will be without Bland for the Giants game on Sunday.NFL fans reacted to Bland missing the Jets game, with many claiming the Cowboys will lose for a second consecutive time in his absence.&quot;Cowgirls going 0-2.&quot;SotoSzn @AcuaRotyLINKCowgirls going 0-2&quot;Big blow to Cowboys.&quot;Prime ‍ @PrimelancerLINKBig blow to Cowboys&quot;Bruh lol. The Cowboys are down bad.&quot;Vlad @VladB004LINKBruh lol. The cowboys are down badSome fans feel the Cowboys have enough firepower to get over the line against the Giants despite Bland's injury.&quot;Cowboys still gonna win by 40.&quot;bob lee @bob_lee62819LINKCowboys still gonna win by 40&quot;Giants still gonna lose. They ass.&quot;Harry Berries @MrHarryBerriesLINKGiants still gonna lose. They ass.According to the Cowboys coach, Reddy Steward is expected to step up in the absence of the injured cornerback.&quot;We've got some different packages that we're going to use,&quot; Schottenheimer said. &quot;We'll use the safety down there some, we can play a little more base defense, but also you're going to see Reddy Stewart play a lot of football.&quot;Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer dismissed long-term absence of DaRon Bland.While Brian Schottenheimer confirmed the absence of his star cornerback for the Giants game, the Cowboys coach doesn't expect DaRon Bland to be placed on injured reserve, which would've seen him miss four games.&quot;I'm not going to put a timetable on it, I think he'll get back as soon as he can, but we will be without him this week.&quot; Schottenheimer said. &quot;We don't think that that's (injured reserve) what it's going to require. I'd say no decision is ever final, but we don't think it's going to be something that significant.&quot;The Cowboys went down fighting against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener. However, they are expected to bounce back against a hapless Giants on Sunday.Although they are favored ahead of the clash, Bland's absence would be a cause for optimism in New York's offensive ranks.