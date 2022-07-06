Colin Cowherd makes a bold prediction regarding Green Bay Packers ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will experience massive changes over the next few years. Aaron Rodgers is nearly 40 years old and they recently traded star receiver Davante Adams. One NFL analyst pointed to Adams' loss as the catalyst for a downward spiral. He thinks it has risked their perennial domination of the NFC.

Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd revealed that he is essentially out on the team after losing their top receiver. He also disregarded Green Bay's replacements. Here's how he put it:

"I think Green Bay is going to take a massive step back. A massive step back. Aaron did not trust his receiving corps after Davante Adams, playing with them for years in the playoff game. He didn't trust a number two receiver."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The @packers receivers will SURPRISE people this year. While @AaronRodgers12 builds chemistry with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, he will lean on Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randal Cobb, the backs and tight ends. No true #1, but tons of talent including Amari Rodgers. The @packers receivers will SURPRISE people this year. While @AaronRodgers12 builds chemistry with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, he will lean on Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randal Cobb, the backs and tight ends. No true #1, but tons of talent including Amari Rodgers.

He continued, writing off Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson:

"You think he is going to trust Sammy Watkins and a college receiver from an FCS program? Come on. I think the team that's gonna go in reverse this year is Green Bay."

Of course, the FCS receiver is coming from a similar situation to where Cooper Kupp came from. Kupp came from FCS too, but took several years to grow into his current form. In Cowherd's mind, Watson will not become Adams overnight, if he becomes him at all.

The Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2022 season

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals

The Packers have dominated the NFC North for a considerable period. They have won the division for three consecutive years and eight times in the last 11 seasons. They are nothing if not consistent and have the skill to hurt yout through the air and on the ground.

The issue for Green Bay has been the playoffs. Though they regularly get there and even secure a bye week, it hasn't yielded results. The Packers haven't made a Super Bowl since the 2010 season. It's not fair to say they've been poor in the postseason, for they've made the NFC championship three times. Unfortunately, they've lost on each occasion.

In the last three seasons, they have lost two conference championships. They lost 20-37 to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and 26-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Last season, Green Bay lost 13-10 to the 49ers in the divisional round. This defeat, coupled with the loss of Adams, has left many wondering if they have missed their shot.

Aaron Rodgers signed a new three-year deal this offseason. His critics posit that if the team slides, he will retire early. His doubters are saying he can't get the job done without Adams. But the faith of his supporters never wavers.

If there is one quarterback in the league that can get the most out of a receiver, it's Aaron Rodgers. The Packers also have a superb ground game that they may choose to lean on. Green Bay fans are confident that come January, they will once again be top of the North and playing postseason football.

We shall see who's right when the season kicks off later this year.

