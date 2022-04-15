“Not Patrick Mahomes” - Colin Cowherd gives unconventional choice for most talented quarterback in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes is not the most talented quarterback in the NFL, according to Colin Cowherd. On The Favorites podcast on Volume Sports, Cowherd stated which quarterbacks he’d wager with and had Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen over the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Cowherd said:

“This morning, if you said, 'Bet a quarterback.' Josh Allen would be my number one bet."

Cowherd went on to say that the Bills quarterback is the most talented quarterback in the NFL, not the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year:

"I think Josh Allen's the most talented quarterback in football, not Patrick Mahomes. But his edges have been jagged. I thought this year, take out the nor’easter game, maybe a Jags game. I thought he softened his edges. So, I kind of feel like I know what he's getting. And he's probably my favorite bet."

The host of the Fox Sports 1 show "The Herd" concluded his statement by discussing his theory with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

“Because you know my theory with Aaron has always been he'll never have the trophies of Brady, a contemporary or the stats of Brees and Peyton contemporaries. He desperately wants to be the highest paid and win the passer rating. That's what he claims, too. So, if he gets off to a bad start, he's out. He's got to remember that Tampa Game two years ago, a second pick windy, I'm out.”

This isn't the first time that Cowherd has discussed the Chiefs QB. He had this to say about the 26-year-old earlier this year:

"Patrick Mahomes is great, likeabe, coachable, all the things you wan’t your quarterback to be, but SORRY FAWNING MEDIA, in between the pompom waiving we now have a second pattern that has developed with Patrick Mahomes. The first pattern is that he is spectacular and nobody else can do that. But the protective media doesn’t like criticism and here is the second pattern that has developed: when he gets bad, he gets bad FAST, and he loses confidence really quickly. I’ve always compared him to an artist, sometimes get gets writer’s block, but he also creates masterpieces."

Patrick Mahomes versus Josh Allen in the 2021 Season

QBs Josh Allenn and Patrick Mahomes Source: New York Post

Last season, the Kansas City signal-caller threw for 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Allen had 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions for Buffalo in 2021.

Both quarterbacks faced off in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, as Allen went 27 of 37 for 329 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The 2018 AP NFL MVP went 33 of 44 for 378 yards passing and three touchdowns for Kansas City. Kansas City won the game by a score of 42 – 36 over Buffalo in overtime.

Both quarterbacks will see each other again in the 2022 regular season, but will they face off again in the playoffs? We'll have to wait and see.

