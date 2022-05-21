"Your career is essentially in the toilet" - Colin Cowherd on Baker Mayfield's current status in the eyes of NFL teams

Baker Mayfield is no stranger to criticism. Colin Cowherd has a detailed history of criticising him. So it should come as little surprise that Cowherd has once again chosen to take aim at the former Oklahoma and new Browns back-up QB.

Mayfield has had a nightmarish past 12 months to put it mildly. After failing to secure a "golden ticket" second contract, he bravely took the field in no fit shape to perform last season. This led to inconsistent play, mixed results, and finally, a failure to make the postseason.

Ryan Fedrau @the_fed_23 Before Baker Mayfield the Cleveland Browns sucked. Sure, he was inconsistent at times, but he helped put this team on the map where a guy like Deshaun Watson would want to play there. Give 6 his credit. Before Baker Mayfield the Cleveland Browns sucked. Sure, he was inconsistent at times, but he helped put this team on the map where a guy like Deshaun Watson would want to play there. Give 6 his credit.

The Browns' fanbase appeared to quickly sour, with rumours leaking from the dressing room suggesting some of his teammates were of the same opinion.

While he was healing his broken body, Jimmy Haslam was emptying his bank account and trading the family silver to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans. This, despite the 22 pending civil cases against the latter.

The Mayfield era was over before it began. But it wasn't always like that. Once the darling of the dawg pound, Baker led the Browns to their first playoff victory in 26 years, and was receiving adulation and acclaim from many quarters.

Nick Karns @karnsies817 Patrick Mahomes: Calls out his offensive line.



Russell Wilson: Calls out his offensive line.



Baker Mayfield: Hypes his teammates up every chance he gets. Patrick Mahomes: Calls out his offensive line.Russell Wilson: Calls out his offensive line.Baker Mayfield: Hypes his teammates up every chance he gets. https://t.co/JnLB2BsoFl

Colin Cowherd has some tough words for Baker Mayfield

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"Lose the Oklahoma ego. Go to Cleveland, play and get a second chance... What do you want your legacy to be?" @ColinCowherd 's message to Baker Mayfield:"Lose the Oklahoma ego. Go to Cleveland, play and get a second chance... What do you want your legacy to be?" .@ColinCowherd's message to Baker Mayfield:"Lose the Oklahoma ego. Go to Cleveland, play and get a second chance... What do you want your legacy to be?" https://t.co/9HQqthcwne

One man who remained fierce and consistent in his criticism of Baker Mayfield was Fox analyst and host of the popular show The Herd. This week, he once again had the former Sooner in his cross hairs, and he wasn't going to miss his target. Cowherd said that nobody wants to acquire Mayfield.

"His ego is hurt, and those Oklahoma egos are sizable. They come with a big chip on both shoulders. Baker, lose the Oklahoma ego. Go to Cleveland, play and get a second chance because nobody wants you."

Does Baker Mayfield have a big ego? It would be surprising if he didn't. Players that go 1st overall in any NFL Draft usually have some edge to their personality, otherwise they would not reach that sort of level. But Cowherd wasn't done and continued to insist that Mayfield is not wanted.

"No good team is interested at all in Baker Mayfield. So, your career is essentially in the toilet."

It may be unfair to suggest that Baker's career is in the toilet, but it is certainly true that there doesn't appear to be many interested parties.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"If they have to hang onto him, they'll hang onto him.... This is not a warm and fuzzy situation right now." @MaryKayCabot on Baker Mayfield:"If they have to hang onto him, they'll hang onto him.... This is not a warm and fuzzy situation right now." .@MaryKayCabot on Baker Mayfield:"If they have to hang onto him, they'll hang onto him.... This is not a warm and fuzzy situation right now." https://t.co/pMCw02az7q

That may change as we get closer to the start of the season. Will he remain at the Browns? Will he be traded? Will he be cut?

All remain viable options. But regardless of what happens, Cowherd will have something to say about it and that is unlikely to be positive towards Mayfield.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat