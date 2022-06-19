"My money still works" - Colin Cowherd trolls Crypto bros as cryptocurrency market continues to plummet

Colin Cowherd took to Twitter to troll the tanking cryptocurrency industry. Fans of crypto markets are suffering through a devastating bear market as the crypto bubble has finally burst in dramatic fashion, leaving millions out of pocket.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd Never rooted against Crypto but it has been a nice break on social media from the relentless and sociopathic crypto bros lecturing all of us on our economic futures. My money still works. You chase your dream playa. #TimeToHike Never rooted against Crypto but it has been a nice break on social media from the relentless and sociopathic crypto bros lecturing all of us on our economic futures. My money still works. You chase your dream playa. #TimeToHike

Cowherd's comment comes at the wake of market turmoil

As the famous financial market saying goes: "Whatever goes up must come down," and that is exactly what happened this week when the price of Bitcoin dropped 6% in a day as a result of global interest rate rises. However, markets are bound for further losses as Bitcoin's price continues to plummet at an alarming rate.

Cowherd, host of the popular Fox show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, could not resist a dig, perhaps aimed at the ever expanding list of NFL stars who have recently signed up to promote cyptocurrency.

Which NFL star is the biggest cyrptocurrency ambassador?

Tampa Bay Buccanners quarterback Tom Brady is one of the biggest advocates for the fledging currency. Last year, the Bucs shot-caller appeared in a hilarious commercial for FTX, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The GOAT has been vocal in his belief that the currency is here to stay. However, his convictions are now being put to the test since things certainly don't look as promising as 12 months ago. At the time, Brady had the following to say at the CoinDesk Consensus forum:

I don’t think it’s going anywhere. I’m still learning so much. It’s definitely something I’m going to be in for a long time. How we pay for things now is very different from how we paid for things when I was a kid. At the end of the day, it’s transactions and how they’re happening between people in the space of 3 to 4 feet.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continued:

The world is changing. We all just have to understand it’s constant change and you can either be ahead of the curve or behind it and I’m choosing to be ahead of it. As someone who wants to be on the forefront of things, I’m going to help create the trend and adopt it and recognize this is where the world is heading

Tom Brady @TomBrady Stoked to partner with @SBF_Alameda and @FTX_Official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon? Stoked to partner with @SBF_Alameda and @FTX_Official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon? https://t.co/BdReBkNfxg

Brady may want to be ahead of the curve, but that curve currently resembles a vertical arrow pointing south. However, cryptocurrency experts claim that they are not concerned by the recent difficulties, and expect the markets to stabilize before eventually bouncing back.

Critics like Cowherd are still enjoying the moment and we are sure that Tom Brady can ride out the financial storm. It simply boils down to market fundamentals and once the Federal Reserve reverses its policy, the financial sector will most likely recover.

