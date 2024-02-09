Craig Carton believes Jerry Jones "will sell Cowboys in next two years" 

Jerry Jones has made it perfectly clear that he is extremely frustrated with the way the Dallas Cowboys' 2023 NFL season ended. He called their loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs one of the most disappointing outcomes in his entire run as their owner, which spans 35 years.

Despite the unexpected outcome, Jones announced that he plans to keep basically the same roster and staff to run it back next year, rather than trying to make drastic changes. He did lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, not because he was fired, but because he accepted the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders.

Rumors circled that Jones would be looking to make a major splash in replacing Quinn. He eventually landed on Mike Zimmer, a former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and Minnesota Vikings head coach.

While some may consider this a "splash" hire, apparently Craig Carton is not one of them. He trashed the signing during an episode of "The Carton Show" and backed it with a bold prediction that Jones is looking to sell the team soon:

"It's as clear as day to me that Jerry Jones will sell the Dallas Cowboys within the next two years. He will not own the team beyond the next two years, because this ain't Jerry Jones, and Jerry Jones can't go out like that, because that's not what Jerry Jones is all about.

"Plus, you have a state tax issue. Sell the team for about $10 billion, give your kids the inheritance, and that's a wrap. You tried, you didn't get it done ... Because I feel bad for all of you front running Cowboy fans. You got nothing to look forward to for another year of football."

Carton was apparently so uninspired by the Zimmer hiring that he is convinced that Jones is giving up on trying to be as aggressive as possible to win an evasive sixth Super Bowl ring. He implied that the owner is no longer trying his best because he's allegedly already looking ahead to selling the team soon.

This is a bold prediction, considering the Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the entire world, according to Forbes. If they did go up for sale, it's almost guaranteed they would command a record-breaking price tag.

How much are Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys worth?

The Washington Commanders set a new all-time record last year when they were sold for more than $6 billion. If the Dallas Cowboys were to go up for sale, as Craig Carton is predicting, they would likely surpass that number by a wide margin. According to Forbes, they are the most valuable sports franchise in the entire world, valued at a massive $9 billion.

This makes Carton's prediction of selling the team for around $10 billion likely in the ballpark of what they would go for. This would double the estimated $5 billion that an average NFL team is worth. The Cowboys are anything but average as they are a globally recognized brand.